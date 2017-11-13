Carrie Underwood Gets Banged Up In A Fall At Home

Carrie Underwood suffered a broken wrist and other minor injuries Friday after falling at her Nashville home. “On Friday night, Carrie took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her rep explained. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Fans reached out online to offer support, and Underwood responded, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world…” Her husband, Mike Fisher, was out of town at the time and, according to her rep, “was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital.”

