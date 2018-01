Now Carrie Underwood is like all of us. She finally got pulled over for speeding and tweeted about it. We 1000% would react the same way.

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018