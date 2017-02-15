Carlos Santana Thinks Beyonce Isn’t A Singer…You Be The Judge

Carlos Santana said Beyoncé lost the Album of the Year Grammy to Adele because “she’s not a singer.” In an interview with the Australian Associated Press, Santana said: “I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing.” Then he said: “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé. Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music—music to model a dress—she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

However, someone leaked a recording of the isolated vocals from Beyonce’s performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. It proves that she sang great, even pregnant with twins.

Queen B apparently was also the subject of a “spirited” discussion between recording industry executives on why she might have lost out on Album of the Year. There was a theory that she was trying to “game the system” by dipping into many genres. Several voters’ had suspicions that by recording a rock song and a country song, “Daddy Lessons,” on her album “Lemonade,” Beyonce was trying to “run the table” on nominations in a diverse group of categories. That story HERE.

Well at least CeeLo Green loves him some Beyonce…and wrote a song declaring that love! (He remade Rick Springfield’s ‘Jesse’s Girl’)