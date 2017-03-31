Be Careful Of Your April Fools!

This may be the greatest example of an April Fool’s Day prank gone wrong.

Susan Tammy Hudson is a legend and a self-proclaimed April Fool’s Day ‘expert.’ She decided she would call her sister and try to convince her that she killed her husband. From WKPT:

“I was doing an April Fools’ Joke,” Susan Tammy Hudson, 52, told WKPT 19. “I said, ‘Helen, I shot my husband, I’m cleaning up the mess, let’s go bury him in Blackwater.’”

Not great. Obviously the police were called and she was put into custody. Her husband is fine.

