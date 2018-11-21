Cardi B realizes childhood dream of buying a house for her mom!
It’s been a week of highs and lows for Cardi B, who bought a house for her mom as she also prepared for surgery. Cardi, who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, earlier this year, shared the details of her house-hunting find on Instagram.
Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!…..don’t ask me for shit motherfuckers i got big girls bills 😩😩!
Buying a special place for her mother had “always been a dream,” she notes. And thanks to her meteoric rise through the ranks of the hip-hop world this year, Cardi could afford the dream home. In an accompanying video, Cardi gives a the guided tour of the empty, spacious pad that’s not so much a house as a mansion.
That’s the good news.
Cardi is also about to undergo “surgery,” which she revealed in a separate cryptic message. “They’re removing all my feelings,” she wrote. “I gotta get them remove before grimey winter.” It’s not clear what the surgery is for.