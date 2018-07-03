Cardi B Now First Female Rapper To Do This

Cardi B’s track “I Like It” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Monday.

That accomplishment made her the first female rapper ever to have two chart-topping singles. The song, which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin and samples the 1967 Pete Rodriguez hit “I Like It Like That,” is the fourth single off Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy.

The success of “I Like It” makes Miss Cardi B, the first artist to chart two number one songs off of his or her debut album since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis did it in 2013 with “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.” The last female solo artist to do so was Lady Gaga in 2009.

Not only that, but when “Bodak Yellow” peaked in September, it marked the first time in 20 years a female rapper accomplished the feat. The only one to ever do it before was Lauryn Hill, who ruled the charts in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”