Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” is officially the No. 1 song in the country, beating out Taylor Swift’s hit “Look What You Made Me Do” on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

This makes her the first solo female rapper to top the chart since Lauryn Hill way back in 1998 and only the fifth female rapper to ever have a No. 1 hit.

Artists congratulate Cardi B on her number one song