Cardi B Is A Mom!!!

Cardi B is officially a mom…confirming it on Instagram!

She gave birth to her first child on Tuesdayat a hospital in Atlanta….her daughter’s name is Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Her pregnancy was a big secret until she wore a formfitting gown and used that to tell the world on an episode of Saturday Night Live in early April.

According to TMZ, Offset was there with his wife during the entire labor process and birth. This is Offset’s fourth child.

BTW…a childhood pic of Cardi is now a HILARIOUS meme thanks to this tweet…

My momma said y’all have to play with me pic.twitter.com/fKDNdZeScI — TomoGUCCI (@FendiVersace) July 1, 2018

