Cardi B helps host the Tonight Show
By McKenzie
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:35 AM

Cardi B is back on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she again is adorable and so personable!

They talk about her new album Invasion of Privacy, her pregnancy, and explains her famous catch phrases like Eeeooowwwww!” and “Okurrrrr!”

Also, Chrissy Teigan Loves her so you should too!

