Cardi B Drops Out of Bruno Mars Tour To Focus On Being A Mom

Cardi B will no longer be joining Bruno Mars for his “24K Magic” world tour.

It is a sad day for those of you who bought tickets to see Cardi B perform on stage with Bruno Mars!

“As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” the rapper announced in a statement on Instagram Thursday night.



Cardi, who just gave birth to her daughter Kulture three weeks ago, explains that she is just not ready to tour after giving birth.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” she wrote.

Bruno Mars responded in such a classy and sweet Bruno way.

@iamcardib 🙌 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT



Maybe she will make a surprise appearance on a few of the shows? We can only hope!