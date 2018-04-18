Cardi B Breaks Beyonce’s Billboard Record
Queen B better watch out for Cardi B!

Eight months after freaking out over her first encounter with Beyoncé, Cardi B has already broken one of Bey’s Billboard records!

One week after smashing Taylor Swift’s Apple Music streaming record with new alum, Invasion of Privacy, she has surpassed Beyoncé with the highest number of songs by a solo female act charting on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

 

Beyonce set the record with 12 entries from her last album, Lemonade.

Cardi also has 12 entries from her debut album, but her Bruno Mars collaboration “Finesse (Remix)” was enough to give her 13, dethroning Queen Bey.

