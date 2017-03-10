After Car Falls on Dad, 8-Year-Old Son Rescues Him

A guy and his 17-year-old son were working on a car together in the family’s backyard in Sugar City, Idaho. His 17-year-old son cut his hand and went inside, but the guy’s 8-year-old son was still in the yard.

The dad was trying to remove a sticky axle when the car shifted and fell on top of him.

The dad said, “I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no way [he] can jack up this car. I was totally trapped, and then I passed out.”

The boy, who only weighs 50 pounds, jumped into action.

He maneuvered the jack into position and started bouncing all his weight on the handle. He jumped for 15 minutes, until the car was lifted, then got his brother, who called 911.

A helicopter landed in the yard and took the dad to a hospital. He ended up with 13 broken ribs and was out of the hospital after 2 days. He says his son is a hero.