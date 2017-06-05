Can’t Beat Kelly – June 5th

Kelly K’s record is 67-1-1. Can YOU beat Kelly?

Here are the questions (answers below)

Which of these artists was NOT a part of Ariana Grande‘s ‘One Love’ Manchester benefit concert yesterday? Game 4 of the Stanley Cup is tonight. Which teams are in the finals? Tom Cruise revealed the title for the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel is Top Gun: Maverick. Who was Maverick’s co-pilot in the 1986 original? For only the 3rd time a non-English song is #1. “Despacito” has been the top song on Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row. Name one of the two other chart-topping, non English songs? The 5th season of “House of Cards” debuted last week. What is the president’s name?

Answers:

1. Selena Gomez

2. Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators

3. Goose

4. “La Bamba” by Los Lobos or “Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco

5. Francis Underwood