Can’t Beat Kelly – June 5th

Kelly K’s record is 67-1-1. Can YOU beat Kelly?
Here are the questions (answers below)
- Which of these artists was NOT a part of Ariana Grande‘s ‘One Love’ Manchester benefit concert yesterday?
- Game 4 of the Stanley Cup is tonight. Which teams are in the finals?
- Tom Cruise revealed the title for the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel is Top Gun: Maverick. Who was Maverick’s co-pilot in the 1986 original?
- For only the 3rd time a non-English song is #1. “Despacito” has been the top song on Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row. Name one of the two other chart-topping, non English songs?
- The 5th season of “House of Cards” debuted last week. What is the president’s name?
Answers:
1. Selena Gomez
2. Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators
3. Goose
4. “La Bamba” by Los Lobos or “Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco
5. Francis Underwood