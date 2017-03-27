Can’t Beat Kelly – 3/27/17

She’s 59-1 and Joshua from St. Matthews is taking a crack at it!
Here are the questions (answers below):
- Gary L. Goldman, a reputable Hollywood writer, is suing Disney because he claims they copied his work for which movie?
- Charlie Puth revealed on Twitter how he dumped his first-ever girlfriend. How did he do it?
- Ed Sheeran has decided to add the writers of which 90’s hit to the song credits for his song “Shape Of You”?
- Who are the 4 teams in the Final Four?
- It was just announced that former reality star, Jon Gosselin, who was featured on TLC’s “John and Kate Plus 8,” has now landed a new gig as what?
Answers:
- Zootopia
- Post-it Note
- TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’
- South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon, UNC
- A stripper