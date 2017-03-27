Can’t Beat Kelly – 3/27/17

She’s 59-1 and Joshua from St. Matthews is taking a crack at it!

Here are the questions (answers below):

Gary L. Goldman, a reputable Hollywood writer, is suing Disney because he claims they copied his work for which movie? Charlie Puth revealed on Twitter how he dumped his first-ever girlfriend. How did he do it? Ed Sheeran has decided to add the writers of which 90’s hit to the song credits for his song “Shape Of You”? Who are the 4 teams in the Final Four? It was just announced that former reality star, Jon Gosselin, who was featured on TLC’s “John and Kate Plus 8,” has now landed a new gig as what?

Answers: