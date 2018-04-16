Can YOU Beat Kelly K?

Dora from Newburg was in the hot seat!
See how well you do.
- Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. What team does Tristan play for?
- Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt just closed deals to reprise their roles in what popular 90’s sitcom?
- In last week’s People cover story, Mariah Carey revealed for the first time that she battles with what?
- Beyoncé was the first black woman to headline Coachella on Saturday night. During her set she reunited Destiny’s Child to perform a medley of hits. Who were the other two main members of the group?
- Taylor Swift received a lot of mixed reviews and a lot of criticism when she released a cover of what on Spotify?
Answers:
- Cleveland CAVS
- Mad About You
- Bipolar disorder
- Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams
- Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September”