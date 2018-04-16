Can YOU Beat Kelly K?
By Ben Davis
Apr 16, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

Dora from Newburg was in the hot seat!

See how well you do.

  1. Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. What team does Tristan play for?
  2. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt just closed deals to reprise their roles in what popular 90’s sitcom?
  3. In last week’s People cover story, Mariah Carey revealed for the first time that she battles with what?
  4. Beyoncé was the first black woman to headline Coachella on Saturday night. During her set she reunited Destiny’s Child to perform a medley of hits. Who were the other two main members of the group?
  5. Taylor Swift received a lot of mixed reviews and a lot of criticism when she released a cover of what on Spotify?

 

 

Answers:

  1. Cleveland CAVS
  2. Mad About You
  3. Bipolar disorder
  4. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams
  5. Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September”

