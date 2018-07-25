Can We Talk About How Great Jennifer Lopez Looks at 49 Years?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Alex Rodriguez visited the Bahama’s for Jennifer’s 49th birthday and the photos may prove that J-Lo doesn’t age.

When most people turn 49, they really start showing how the years have treated them. However, in Jennifer Lopez’ case she doesn’t look a day over 30. Seriously!

Jennifer and Alex and the kids hit up the Bahamas for Jennifer’s birthday and of course, the insta-game was off the charts as they documented the whole trip to share with the world. A good portion of time was spent with the kids that they each have from previous marriages. But make no mistake. there was time made for J-Lo and A-Rod.

Current birthday situation… yup A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Happy birthday, J-Lo!