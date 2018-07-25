Can We Talk About How Great Jennifer Lopez Looks at 49 Years?

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Alex Rodriguez visited the Bahama’s for Jennifer’s 49th birthday and the photos may prove that J-Lo doesn’t age.
When most people turn 49, they really start showing how the years have treated them. However, in Jennifer Lopez’ case she doesn’t look a day over 30. Seriously!
Jennifer and Alex and the kids hit up the Bahamas for Jennifer’s birthday and of course, the insta-game was off the charts as they documented the whole trip to share with the world. A good portion of time was spent with the kids that they each have from previous marriages. But make no mistake. there was time made for J-Lo and A-Rod.
When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️
Happy birthday, J-Lo!