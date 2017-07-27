You Can Own The Umbrella From Britney’s Breakdown 10-Years-Ago
By Kelly K
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 6:42 AM

The green umbrella Britney Spears used during her infamous showdown with paparazzi in 2007 is going up to auction next month in Los Angeles. 

The photographer that was attacked by the singer 10-years-ago was spotted at the airport in LA with a friend this week toting the umbrella.

He’s going to put the umbrella up for auction in August, and hopes to get $50,000 for it. He plans to donate half the proceeds to Britney’s favorite charity.  Bad news, though, if you hope that it will keep the rain off of you.  It’s broken.

SOURCE

