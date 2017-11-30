You CAN Sit With Us

Denis Estimon is a Haitian immigrant and went to high school at Boca Raton High School in Florida.

When he first came over in 1st Grade, he felt isolated and alone… especially at lunch. He didn’t want anyone to experience that feeling again. So when Denis became a senior, with some friends, Denis started a club called “We Dine Together.”

The mission was simple. At lunchtime a group of students would go into the courtyard at lunchtime to make sure no one was needing a lunch friend.

Now that he’s graduated, he’s opened 15 “We Dine Together” chapters in other schools, with more than 100 to come next year!