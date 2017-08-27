How You Can Help With Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm, slammed the coast of Texas causing mass destruction and flooding.
This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8
— NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017
How can YOU help?
The Red Cross says you can donate by clicking HERE or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit https://t.co/IwTsENcx2z, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/r4qSn8byXj
— American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 26, 2017