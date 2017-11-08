You Can Buy a Keg of What?!?!

It’s good to see a company that knows what its customers want. The people at Hidden Valley salad dressings know that one little bottle of ranch isn’t enough to meet your daily ranch needs. But THIS might be.

They’ve just started selling kegs of ranch dressing. Well, technically mini kegs. But still: KEGS OF RANCH DRESSING.

The kegs are about 10 inches tall, they keep the dressing insulated and fresh, and the company says each one contains a YEAR’S SUPPLY of ranch. And . . . they only cost $50. You can get them at FlavourGallery.com.

Holy ranch. Now they just need ketchup kegs.