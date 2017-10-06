Cam Newton Starts To Lose Endorsements…And Apologizes

Dannon Yogurt has dropped Cam Newton as a spokesperson for its Oikos Greek yogurt after his sexist comment he made to a female sports reporter. He was asked about the route running of one of Newton’s receivers during a press conference Wednesday by Jordan Rodrique and he said “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

He posted an apology video on his Twitter…

Cam is also a spokesman for Gatorade, Under Armour, Beats by Dre, and Buick. No word on if he’ll be dropped from those campaigns or not.

