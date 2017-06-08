He Called 911 For The Craziest Reason

Jonathan Hinkle, from Florida, called 911 for a ride to Hooters.

He told the 911 operator his grandmother suffered a stroke in the parking lot of the Hooters, and that he would even pay them to take him there right away.

Here’s the thing, deputies searched for three hours to find the man’s grandmother, only to discover she wasn’t suffering from any medical emergency and did not tell anyone she needed help.

Jonathan was charged with misusing 911, but because the cost of the search for his grandmother exceeded $100, Florida state law elevates the charge to a felony and required him to be arrested and taken to jail.