What Would You Buy If You Won The $700M Powerball?

Remember last year when this reporter asked a guy what he’d buy if he won the Powerball? His answer went viral.

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball lottery game has climbed to $700 million, making it the second largest in US history.

Wednesday's #Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $700 million. RT if you're ready for the draw! pic.twitter.com/A48RLNM7W6 — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 22, 2017

The $700 million figure refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners favor the cash option. For the current jackpot, the cash prize would be $443.3 million.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The only bigger Powerball jackpot came in 2016, when it reached $1.6 billion.