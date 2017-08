Trudy Serres drives a bus to Summit Elementary School in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, crocheted toys for 34 of her little passengers!

The kids would see her crochet hats and scarves while waiting for the kids, until one day a little boy asked her to crochet him a stuffed taco.

Well, she did. Then Trudy started getting all sorts of requests!

This led her to crocheting toys for all 34 of her kids on her bus!