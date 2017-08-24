Bullied Boy With Asperger’s Gets Thrown a Huge Birthday Party

This sweet boy, William Morales, was losing hope that he would ever be able to make friends after being bullied because of his special needs.

That’s when the whole town came together for his 13th birthday to show him that he was important and that he didn’t have to be alone again.

People magazine said :

Hundreds of people in Port St. Lucie, Florida, attended William’s 13th birthday on August 20 at Superplay USA, a family amusement center filled with activities such as bowling, laser tag, and mini-golf. The event was organized by CrowdFunnit, a nonprofit that puts together events for bullied or alienated youth to help build their confidence and self-esteem. William, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, has felt exactly that during the past few years. “He’s always been different and, unfortunately, he’s been bullied for many years now and it’s always been a struggle,” William’s mother, Tricia Morales, tells PEOPLE. “The last birthday party we had for him was either in kindergarten or first grade, and no one showed up.”

Williams family wanted to show him that the bullies wouldn’t win.

On the day of his birthday party, 400 people from all over his community showed up. That included Police officers, firefighters and cosplayers. They all dressed up as superheroes to wish William a happy birthday.

Williams mom said,“A week before, William was begging me to not make him go to school,” Tricia says. “The following week after the party when I picked him up after school, he had a smile on his face—he told me he had a good day and he met nice people.”

If that doesn’t make you smile nothing will. This makes my heart so so happy!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILLIAM!!!!!