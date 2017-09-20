Bruno Mars will forever be the man!

Last night was hand down one of the best concerts most people will ever see in their lifetime. From Bruno’s amazing voice and dance moves to the lighting and effects, it was almost perfect! He sang every song you wanted to hear, and even one’s you didn’t know you needed to hear! Last night I was given life! This man is one of a kind and will forever hold a special place in my heart, even with his weird silk track suits!

Thank you Louisville! #24kmagicworldtour A post shared by 24k Magic World Tour (@24kmagictour) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Check out DJ Woo’s front row photos here!

Also thank you to everyone who stopped by and saw us and our friends from Sign Gypsies Louisville on the plaza! You were all so great to party with!

A post shared by Maggie Hurst (@bubblybrunette20) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

A post shared by Chavez-Mora😴 (@lil_leslie_) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT