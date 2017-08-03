Bruno Mars Goes 4 Times Platinum

Bruno Mars has achieved a milestone not often seen in music these days.

From Billboard:

It’s been confirmed to Billboard that Bruno Mars’ record 24K Magic has now been certified 2x platinum by the RIAA, with both his singles “24K Magic” and “That’s What I Like” also earning 4x platinum certifications. Both the album and the two singles share the certification date of Thursday, July 27.

And it’s not the first time Bruno’s nabbed the title of “Multi-Platinum Artist“. His debut album “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” is certified 5 times platinum and his sophomore effort “Unorthodox Jukebox” is certified 4 times platinum.

Platinum status means the artist has sold 1 million albums. Bruno’s sold over 13 million albums.