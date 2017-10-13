Bruno Mars Has The Most AMA Nominations

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mars is the top nominee with eight nods at the American Music Awards, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five nominations each. The show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Like a BOSS, Bruno is leading all nominees up for eight American Music Awards.

The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all earned five apiece. The nominations were announced Thursday and these are fan-voted awards. It’s an all dude battle for artist of the year. Keith Urban leads country artists with three nominations. Nominees for the new artist of the year are James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd. The show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 19th.

MORE HERE