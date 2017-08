Britney Spears shut down the haters who are salty that she is rumored to lip sync at all of her Vegas shows…she sang Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About”.

@BritneySpears performing live "Something To Talk About" #pieceofme show🙌🤓❤️ #britney #itsbritneybitch #britneyspears A post shared by Fernando Gamboa (@ferblackout) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

One Twitter user tweeted, “Britney f–king Spears is singing COMPLETELY LIVE and she sounds INCREDIBLE. IM CRYING OMG.”

Her cover performance comes 2 months after she shut down rumors that she lip-syncs in concerts.

