Britney Spears Can Add ‘Watercolor Artist’ To Her Resume…So Can Ben Davis

76-year-old Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host, Robin Leach, hosted a benefit auction at the Vegas Cares show for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. He ended up buying an item for himself…a watercolor painting of flowers done by Britney Spears…for $10,000.

She posted a video of herself creating the painting and shared it on Instagram.

BTW…we also are fortunate enough to have a watercolor artist in house…Mr. Ben Davis. He creates his art in a slightly different way. Oh….and it was autographed by comedian Gabriel Iglesias. #buttcheekart

