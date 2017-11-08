Britney Spears Can Add ‘Watercolor Artist’ To Her Resume…So Can Ben Davis
By Kelly K
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 7:04 AM

76-year-old Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host, Robin Leach, hosted a benefit auction at the Vegas Cares show for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. He ended up buying an item for himself…a watercolor painting of flowers done by Britney Spears…for $10,000.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

She posted a video of herself creating the painting and shared it on Instagram.

BTW…we also are fortunate enough to have a watercolor artist in house…Mr. Ben Davis.  He creates his art in a slightly different way.  Oh….and it was autographed by comedian Gabriel Iglesias.  #buttcheekart

The famous “butt cheek watercolor” painting created by Ben. #buttcheekart 🍑🎨

A post shared by Ben Davis & Kelly K Show (@benandkellyshow) on

 

FULL STORY HERE

 

Related Content

Carpool Karaoke: Britney Spears
NEW BRITNEY SPEARS AND KATY PERRY!!!!!!!
Celebs Read Britney Spears Lyrics
This Is Happening Tonight…
Channing Tatum’s Wife Was JT’s Rebound...
Britney Spears Announces Summer World Tour
Comments