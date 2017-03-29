Britney Spears Announces Summer World Tour

Britney Spears announced “Britney Live In Concert World Tour” for this summer.

Excited to be performing abroad this summer! ✨ More details available at https://t.co/SBF4WyfurB pic.twitter.com/YQXrotQgsz — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 28, 2017

She will travel to South East Asia June 15th for her first ever concert in the Philippines. Britney will also play shows in Japan, Argentina, Brazil, France, Tel Aviv and England.

She will be adding and confirming more dates for her “Britney Live In Concert World Tour.”