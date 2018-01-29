Bride To Be Has Worst Day Ever, Gets Dumped at Reception

Britain's Princess Eugenie wears a ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, as she poses with Jack Brooksbank Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement in London, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry's nuptials. Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall, Buckingham Palace said Monday. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

We all have bad days, but I don’t think anyone has had as bad a day as Nichola Touhy had when she was dumped at her own wedding reception.

Nichola’s Wedding day was supposed to be a magical, fairy tale event. But a series of unfortunate events dashed all of that to nothing. Her day is chronicled below and it will give you anxiety. For the sake of time and space, I just put it in bullet point form. You can read the whole thing HERE. For best results, scroll to the bottom and hit play on the youtube video before you start reading. It makes for a nice soundtrack.

Gets make-up done at local department store. Hates make-up and rushes home to wash it off. 90 minutes prior to wedding.

Gets to church. Her parents aren’t there with her two children because they disapprove of the wedding and are not coming.

Rushes to parents house to get children, rush to hotel to finish getting ready and get the kids squared away.

Issue with payment at hotel and took longer to get room than anticipated.

In hotel room, realizes daughter’s flower girl dress is still at home.

No make-up on, no dress on, drives 30 minutes across town and gets text message from bridesmaid that says she can’t make it because her child is sick. 20 minutes prior to wedding.

Calls fiance’. Fiance’ urges her to “hurry up” – that makes matters worse.

Decides to put dress on at church. Rushes home, grabs flower girl dress. At this point, the wedding is already passed. Decides to go to reception.

Gets to reception, fiance furious, dumps her in front of the dj.

To his credit, the fiance waited at the alter for as long as he could. But that wasn’t the only wedding the Vicar had to officiate that day. So, he had to go.

They met online in 2014 and were engaged within 5 weeks. Series of unfortunate events aside, I don’t think this marriage would have stood the test of time anyway. One final note; the wedding cost £21000…or, close to $30,000.