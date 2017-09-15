Bride Has Unique Alternative For Her Bouquet

Samantha Clark decided to put a unique spin on her wedding by replacing traditional flower bouquets with rescue puppies!

She teamed up with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, which shared photos of Clark and her bridesmaids posing with the tiny puppies. Samantha and her bridesmaids carried the puppies down the aisle to raise awareness that people should “adopt not shop” when looking for a new pet.

Following the wedding, AHeinz57 received an influx of adoption applications.

The bride added her wedding guests were equally delighted by the stunt. “I don’t think anyone thought I was crazy enough to really go through with it,” she said. “Everyone loved it. You can’t deny puppies.”