Bride-to-be Donates Wedding to Homeless

Sarah Cummins, a 25-year-old pharmacy student at Purdue University, was set to marry Logan Araujo at the Ritz Charles event venue in Carmel, Indiana on Saturday.

After they called off the wedding for “undisclosed reasons.” Sarah decided she was going to invite residents of four area homeless shelters, including a group of veterans, to take part in the reception the couple had been planning for two years.

The wedding cost about $30,000, all but $500 of which was non-refundable. The couples’ idea set off a small wave of charity in the community, with a local man arranging to provide formal-wear for several guests.

Sarah even attended the event along with three of her seven bridesmaids, her mom, and her aunts. She was scheduled to leave Sunday for her honeymoon to the Dominican Republic, alone.