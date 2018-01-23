Two Dead and 17 Wounded at Marshall County High School.

Authorities investigate the scene of fatal school shooting Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Kentucky State Police said the suspect was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. (AP Photo/Stephen Lance Dennee)

The latest information on the Marshall County High School shooting. 2 dead, several others injured.

Kentucky State Police and Gov. Matt Bevin say one person is dead and others have been wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, in the far western part of the state.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. Central time.

**Updated 3:32pm**

Reports have come in that two 15 year old students were killed in the attack and 17 others have been injured. The alleged shooter who is also 15 is in custody.

This story is still developing.

wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports