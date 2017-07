Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller have been spending time together… but that will soon end as he’s off to Brazil.

The two have already been linked several times, most recently in June at the Glastonbury festival and one source said they have had a few late nights together… though another source says they are not a couple.

And their time together is about to end as Brad will soon be headed to Brazil to shoot the sci-fi film “Ad Astra.”