Brad and Jen Talking Again??

Whaaaa???? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are talking again following his split with Angelina Jolie. But before you get all crazy…it’s just a friendly thing. They recently connected again when Pitt texted Aniston, who is now married to Justin Theroux, to wish her a happy birthday on February 11th. A source close to Brad says, “They have been texting and have been in touch. There has just been some friendly back and forth, nothing more than that.” Word is he is confiding in her because he’s having a hard time with his split and exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past. But another source said: “It isn’t romantic at all, they are friends again. They made it seem like Brad was running after Jen, and that isn’t true. It is nothing more than they are back in touch with each other.”

