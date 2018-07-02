Brace Yourselves Because Miley Cyrus is Working on A New Album

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Miley Cyrus performs "The Climb" during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It’s been confirmed by multiple sources that Miley Cyrus is indeed working on a new album and here’s everything we know.

Five long years have passed since last we were given a new album from Miley Cyrus. A lot has happened since then. The world is a drastically different place in 2018 than it was in 2013. To hear the news that Miley is feverishly working on new music is a welcome addition to an already impressive list of people working on new music. See: Adele

Word has it, she’s been staying up until 4am almost every day to get this album put together. She’s been in NYC working on the new album since last week and oddly enough, this work is being done at Electric Lady Studios. Yep! The same studio that Lady Gaga works out of.

So by now you’re obviously wondering if there will be a Gaga/Cyrus collaboration on the new album. Sources have said that Miley will neither confirm nor deny it.

There’s no solid release date just yet, but my money is on sometime in late September or early October.

Until we get this new music, let’s just go ahead and get this one back on your respective playlists.