HA! Don’t try this at home, kids! Officials in San Miguel de Tucuman in Argentina are going to need to raise toy safety awareness after this!

An unnamed boy swallowed a party horn and the repercussions are exactly what you think they would be. Every time he breathes, he honks. Doctor Santiago Gomez Zuviría posted this video in an effort to raise toy safety awareness.

Fortunately, the horn was safely removed and the boy no longer honks.