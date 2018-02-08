Boy Resorts To Drastic Measures To Win Prize

In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, photograph, people look at prizes in a claw machine game at an arcade in Atlantic City, N.J. The game is an arcade and amusement park staple with a dedicated fan base. New Jersey state Sen. Nicholas Scutari feels the claw machines target young children who think they can easily snatch a big prize. He's proposed legislation that calls for more oversight of the claw game, which is regulated by the state's Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission, which oversees the amusement industry. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

This boy in Florida did what we’ve always wanted to do with one of those claw machines. He would NOT be denied a prize.

How many times have you been playing one of those claw machines and thought to yourself; “this thing is rigged”? I’m convinced they’re rigged. Especially the ones that have the high dollar goods in them. Some claw machines now have iPads and other electronics in them. There’s no way the company in charge of that machine is going to let you walk away with an iPad for the single dollar you fed their machine for a shot at it.

A boy in Florida saw the claw machine and rather than paying a dollar to play, he just crawled inside to get what he wanted. But, there was a small problem. You can’t get out the way you got in and he was stuck in the machine.

Luckily for him, an off duty fireman was having dinner where this machine was and called his homies to get the little fella out. It only took about 5 minutes to get him out and the machine sustained no damage. Plus, the boy got a stuffed animal out of it.