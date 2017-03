Remember last year when the British government allowed the Internet to suggest names for their new research ship?

They wound up naming it the “RRS Sir David Attenborough,” despite “Boaty McBoatface” winning the popular vote.

Guess who’s back?

Yep, Boaty McBoatface is now a mini-sub and is being sent on its first Antarctic mission.

