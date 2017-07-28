Blowing Out Birthday Candles Spreads Bacteria All Over The Cake

Blowing out the candles on a birthday cake essentially turns the cake into a bacteria factory.

I’m a germophobe. I rarely touch things in public, I wash my hands incessantly and I’m all about the fist bump. Given that knowledge, I’m sure you can imagine my horror when someone invites me to their kid’s birthday party.

There will be cake and there will be the obligatory candle and song ceremony. But, did you know that blowing out the candles on the cake is almost the same as bio-terrorism? Ok, maybe not THAT bad. But, it is pretty disgusting.

A new study out of Clemson University found that when someone blows out the candles on a birthday cake, it increases the amount of bacteria on the cake by an average of 1,500%. And in some cases, the amount of bacteria can increase 14,000%. Even with all that extra bacteria, the researchers say your chances of getting sick are still pretty low. But if the person celebrating their birthday is a little sick, it’s probably best NOT to have them blow out their candles.

So, you’ll forgive me if I kindly decline the cake?

