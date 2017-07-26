A Blossom Reunion Could Be Happening

Mayim Bialik may be Blossom once again!

She’ll have to some how fit that in between studying for PHD’s and starring in The Big Bang Theory. But according to Joey Lawrence (WHOA), a reunion could definitely happen. Joey went on to mention that he and Mayim talk frequently and that Mayim is down for the reunion. But, it has to “be the right piece with the right way in.” Whatever that means.

Blossom was a fixture on NBC‘s Friday night programming in the 90’s. The pilot debuted on July 5th, 1990 and the show survived until May 22, 1995.

By far, the most beloved character on the show was Blossom’s brother “Joey”, (who’s real name is Joey Lawrence). He encapsulated the 90’s style, the ladies thought he was pretty hot and he had a catch-phrase that caught on pretty quickly. Say “whoa” to anyone in their mid-30’s like he did and chances are they’ll know exactly what it is.

I’m not entirely surprised by any of this. Full House just rebooted with Fuller House on Netflix. Is it entirely out of the realm of possibility for “Blossom” to return? How about “Family Matters“?!