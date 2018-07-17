Blake Shelton Fell On Stage…And Asks Fans To See The Footage!
By Kelly K
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 7:26 AM
Artist Blake Shelton performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

This is a very Blake Shelton thing to do.

 

Blake had a little too much to drink and ended up taking a little spill on stage.  So when I tell you that he then asked fans for footage, it wasn’t so that he could destroy it all or make sure nobody posted it up on YouTube.

Nope.

He knew it would be hilarious and wanted to see it. So very Blake.

Oh…and he blamed his drunken state on Pitbull.

