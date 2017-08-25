Black Mirror Season 4 is Coming to Netflix

Black Mirror is returning to Netflix for a 4th season and this video gives us a peek at episode titles and some of the actors involved.

If you’re not on the Black Mirror train just yet, let me give you a quick rundown on what it is. It’s a British science fiction series that Netflix picked up last year. Many Americans have called it “the UK’s answer to The Twilight Zone.” It is both eye opening and the most depressing show you will ever watch. But at the heart of every dark, depressing episode is a valuable lesson.

I’m not sure if this is a glitch in the Netflix matrix or if they purposefully did this; but if you were to scroll through the episode and season lists on Netflix, you’ll see that they are not in order. So it’s possible that you could start watching the show at Season 3, episode 5. But it doesn’t really matter. The show itself doesn’t follow any specific storyline. Each episode is it’s own, stand alone story. And each episode will make you think in the way that Aesop’s Fables did when you were a kid.

Black Mirror Season 4 will be coming to Netflix later this year.