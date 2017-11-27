Black Friday: Reporter’s Coverage Goes Off-the-Rails

A TV reporter from South Bend, Indiana was not happy about his Black Friday assignment.
His station sent him to cover the crowds of people who were waiting in line at the local mall. Unfortunately for the reporter, there were no people waiting in line.
He lost his cool, announced that he was going back to bed, and walked off camera.
The next day, he posted a tweet with the caption, “No, I’m not fired.”
— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) November 24, 2017
He responded :
One day later and no I'm not fired…
I blame my producers: @KeyannaJohnson6 & @The_Kruginator for this!
Also photojournalist who caught me slippin: @BenPatrick1993 pic.twitter.com/R46H9pVKRS
— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) November 25, 2017