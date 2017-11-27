Black Friday: Reporter’s Coverage Goes Off-the-Rails

Sale clothing is displayed at a JCPenney store Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Seattle. Black Friday has morphed from a single day when people got up early to score doorbusters into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A TV reporter from South Bend, Indiana was not happy about his Black Friday assignment.

His station sent him to cover the crowds of people who were waiting in line at the local mall. Unfortunately for the reporter, there were no people waiting in line.

He lost his cool, announced that he was going back to bed, and walked off camera.

The next day, he posted a tweet with the caption, “No, I’m not fired.”

BAHAHAH tell us how you really feel dude.

Josh how do you really feel about #BlackFriday? Sorry @AlexWilcoxTV lol pic.twitter.com/WWEu4ym50A — Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) November 24, 2017

He responded :