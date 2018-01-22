Bison Hump Day and Fat & Sassy Lady
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 9:11 AM

First, Molly Hendrickson of Denver’s ABC affiliate couldn’t stop laughing while reporting on “Bison Hump Day.”

 

Then we get to meet Shirley Nash from Charlotte, who has her weekend plans thanks to the snow and ice.

😂😂

