Bill Murray Is The Best
By Ben Davis
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 6:28 AM
02/08/2014 - Bill Murray - 64th Annual Berlinale International Film Festival - "The Monuments Men" Premiere - Arrivals - Berlinale Palast - Berlin Germany - Keywords: Movie, Film Industry, Capital Cities, Red Carpet Arrival, Film Festival, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Attending, Celebrities, Celebrity, Berlin International Film Festival 2014, BIFF Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Away! / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Bill Murray is the best! He went to a concert in Charleston and bought every single ticket…. then handed them out to people in line.

Adam was at the show and was standing in the lobby before it began and saw Bill Murray walk in, go up to everyone in line waiting to buy tickets at the box office, and give them tickets! Then he stood in front of the box office handing out tickets until show time.

Adam said, “It’s something like this that you can bring a whole community together and start ‘Paying It Forward’ just like Bill did.”

Don’t follow @tanksgoodnews if you’re into negativity, you won’t like it

A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on

Related Content

Good News: Ex-Convict Misses Job Interview to Save...
A Party For A Cow
Service Dog Gets Yearbook Photo
World Series Proposal!
Rookie Donates First Big Paycheck to 3 Cafeteria W...
Wait Until You See What These Students Did To Chee...
Comments