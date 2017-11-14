Bill Murray is the best! He went to a concert in Charleston and bought every single ticket…. then handed them out to people in line.

Adam was at the show and was standing in the lobby before it began and saw Bill Murray walk in, go up to everyone in line waiting to buy tickets at the box office, and give them tickets! Then he stood in front of the box office handing out tickets until show time.

Adam said, “It’s something like this that you can bring a whole community together and start ‘Paying It Forward’ just like Bill did.”