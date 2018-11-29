Big Mouth Billy Bass Toy Re-Boot That Syncs with Alexa Please add this to our Christmas list ASAP. HOlY CRAP Big Mouth Billy Bass is back, and now he can actually speak to you, well at least Alexa can via the fish. Wait, what? No, that’s not weird at all. In case you forgot the original. AlexaAmazonbig mouth billy bassChristmasstreaming SHARE RELATED CONTENT Everything That Is Coming To Netflix In December Miley Cyrus Will Have New Music For Us Hugh Jackman Is Going on TOUR Ariana Grande is Launching YouTube Exclusive Docu-Series Kids Dyson Vacuum Is About to Win Christmas NKOTB Will Reissue ‘Hangin’ Tough’ With New Remixes For Its 30th Anniversary