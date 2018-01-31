Big Change Coming To American Idol in 2018

William Hung performs at the "American Idol" farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, April 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

American Idol returns to television on Sunday March 11th. But one part of Idol will be missing and it may turn some viewers off.

If you look back at American Idol seasons of years past, one of the main components of the show’s audition phase was the bad, uncomfortable and awkward auditions. The one’s we all laughed at whether because of the person’s lack of singing ability, awkward personality or downright hilarious attempts at dancing. This year, that portion of American Idol will not be a part of the show.

American Idol Executive Producer Trish Kinane recently commented;

“It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them. I think that people once thought that the judges saw everyone, and now you know there’s a line of producers who screen before them. We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.”

American Idol was axed by Fox, so you’ll be seeing it on ABC this go-round.

